Rubina Dilaik looks astonishing in red crop top in her latest vacay PICS; See here

Rubina Dilaik has been ruling the hearts of her fans since she became the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress is quite popular for her fashion sense, and her style often goes viral owing to its uniqueness. The beautiful diva often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media for her fans. She has recently shared a gorgeous picture of herself from her vacations and her simplicity is winning hearts.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki lead actress has shared mesmerizing pictures of herself in natural surroundings. In the picture, she is surrounded by lush greenery and there is also a pond nearby. She is seen in a deep red crochet crop top and light blue denims. She got herself a new look recently and is looking impressive in it. She had paired the outfit with lovely beige footwear. She is looking charming and radiant as she flaunts her gorgeous smile.

She wrote in the caption, “Darling…. M much more than the appearance that appeals your eyes"

See post here-

The actress Rubina Dilaik had recently shared a picture with the cast of her successful show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, as the show wrapped up after a long run of more than five years. She expressed her gratitude for being part of the show, which made her a popular name in the television industry. She captioned, “Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years”

Also read- Rubina Dilaik to take a break as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to go off air; Says 'Want to be mentally healthy'