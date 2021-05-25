Rubina Dilaik looks pretty amidst nature as she says 'All we need is self love'

Rubina Dilaik is recovering from COVID-19 in her hometown and has shared a beautiful picture with the message of self-love.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner and spectacular actress, Rubina Dilaik is full of positivity. The actress is widely loved across the country for her strong will and confidence to handle every situation. The actress is famous for her positive attitude towards like and finding a silver lining even in the most adverse situation. Rubina is also an inspiration for millions of people all over the country, who look up to the Shakti serial actress. The star was also called as a boss lady in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 for her never-back-down attitude.

Rubina recently shared an Instagram story of her being surrounded by mesmerising nature. The actress often posts pictures from the wilderness to showcase her love for it. Rubina looks stunning with a blush pink t-shirt and black trousers. The actress talks about the quote on her t-shirt which says ‘All we need is self-love’.

See the post here:

Rubina had contracted the COVID 19 virus recently and she is now in her hometown Shimla, where she is with her family. The actress is taking care of herself as she's recovering. She is also joined by her sister Jyotika Dilaik, who had also contracted the virus. Rubina is at present away from her husband as Abhinav Shukla is one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had also shared a picture of them on social as she said that they have been for a month and she missed being in his arms.

