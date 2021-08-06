Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in pink monokini; Shares PHOTOS with Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are very popular couples in the telly world. They always treat their fans with pictures and videos. Recently their music video Tumse Pyaar Hai was released and it has received an overwhelming response from the fans. It is a romantic number and the couple is looking very nice in the song. However, the couple is often seen going on small vacations and this time also they have gone on a holiday. The actress has shared the pictures and set the internet on fire.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rubina wrote, “I am a mountain girl, going crazy at beaches.” In the pictures, she is seen wearing pink colour monokini and kept her hair open. The actress is also seen wearing an oversized shirt and accentuated her look from beads-style necklace. She has also shared pictures with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Both are smiling and posing for the camera. She is trending on social media after she shared her stunning pictures. Fans are left in awe of her beauty.

One of the users wrote, “Ufffff hotnesss on. Next. Level.” Abhinav also dropped emojis in the comment section.

The couple made headlines when they had participated in Bigg Boss 14. They had admitted that their relationship was not good and so they decided to give it another chance through this show. The actress emerged winner of the show. On the work front, Abhinav is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And Rubina is seen in a show titled Shakti.

