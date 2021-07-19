Rubina Dilaik to make her Bollywood debut with Hiten Tejwani? Deets inside

Rubina Dilaik has signed a movie with debut director Palash Muchhal, along with impressive actors like Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

The spectacular actress and stylish diva, Rubina Dilaik will be soon getting her big break in Bollywood. The TV actress won over the audience with her remarkable acting in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Now she is going to create an impression on a wider scale with movies. The actress has signed a movie with music composer turned director Palash Muchhal. The movie will also have expert actors like Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The shooting of the film will start from September this year.

The news about Rubina’s grand entry into Bollywood came out when movie analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the start of the film. He wrote, “RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT... Music composer #PalaashMuchhal - who turns director with #Ardh - has signed #RubinaDilaik for the film... #Palaash has also signed #HitenTejwani for the project... #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav... Filming starts Sept 2021. @Palash_Muchhal”

Popular actor Hiten Tejwani shared with Etimes TV that he is very happy to reconnect with Rubina Dilaik after more than a decade. He said, “We worked in 'Choti Bahu' together and had a nice working equation. It will be nice to share screen space with her again.”

He also added, "We will be meeting after 11 years. We haven't met after 'Choti Bahu' at all. We haven't met yet while signing the film.”

Talking about working in the movie together, he said, “Rubina is easy to work with. I am also looking to work with Rajpal Yadav who is a wonderful actor. I almost immediately said yes to the film after hearing the story and my role. It's a slice-of-life film.”

The details of the movie are yet to be released in the media.

