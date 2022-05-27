Rubina Dilaik makes heads turn as she dons a gorgeous jumpsuit & cape for photoshoot; PICS

Actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu. She was last seen in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in India's famous reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement. She is very active on her social media handle and often uploads glamorous pictures.

Today Rubina shared another series of stunning pictures and we can't stop admiring how effortlessly she has pulled off this outfit. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a brown floral printed jumpsuit and donned a similar printed cape like a queen. She kept her makeup subtle and styled her hair open. In the caption of these beautiful pictures, she wrote, "The privilege of a lifetime is BEING who you ARE…!" Fans can't stop gazing at the beauty of these pictures and have dropped amazing comments for Rubina.

On the work front, Rubina is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Talking about beginning this journey, she said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

She will be seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 10th June.

