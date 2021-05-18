Rubina Dilaik 'misses being in the arms' of Abhinav Shukla since a month as he shoots for KKK 11 in Cape Town

Rubina Dilaik misses being with her husband Abhinav Shukla as he is in South Africa and she is recovering from COVID 19 in her hometown.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been recovering from COVID 19. The actress had shared the news of contracting the virus on her social media as she said that she has quarantined herself. The actress is at present in her hometown in Shimla, where she getting proper care and nourishment. Rubina recently shared that it is a month since she has been in the arms of her loving husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress had revealed that when she got the reports of being COVID 19 positive, Abhinav was traveling hence he did not know.

The Astitva actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a picture with her hubby Abhinav Shukla, on her social media as she says that she is missing him and longs to be with him. Abhinav Shukla is among the contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and at present he in Cape Town for the shooting. Rubina shared in her social media video that Abhinav is her biggest support and he keeps checking on her for ensuring her good health. The actress captioned the photo as, “One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you.”

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as they wanted to give a chance to their marriage. They were able to form a strong bond in the show. The couple has also appeared together in a music video.

