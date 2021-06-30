Rubina Dilaik nails the latest ‘Gotta Twist' trend in saree; Have you seen it yet?

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik is winning the internet with her latest video. It is trending on digital platforms.

Rubina Dilaik always treats her fans with new pictures and videos. Apart from this, she also likes to keep herself updated with the new trends coming up on social media. Recently, she had shared a video with her good friend Keerti Kelkar and it became viral in no time. And now she is again back with another video on the latest 'Gotta twist' trend. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that has left her fans gushing over her. They are showering loads of love on the video.

In the video, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is seen wearing a pink blouse and a black and white printed saree. She has kept her straight hair open. The video starts with Rubina applying lipstick and followed by a close-up of her doing the trending 'twist' step. The caption also reads, “Gotta Twist”. In the ongoing latest trend, one has to move their waist according to the music tunes. It is currently very popular among the masses and many people are sharing videos on this trend.

One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful”. Another fan wrote, “Stunning look”. Fire and heart-eyed emojis are also being shared in the comment section. The actress enjoys a huge fan following.

On the work front, the actress is known for playing the role of Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki. She has also appeared in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

