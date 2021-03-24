Rubina Dilaik opens up on her return to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki; Reveals the show is going for a leap

Rubina Dilaik, who recently won Bigg Boss 14, has spilled beans about the leap in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina Dilaik has been all over the news ever since she has clinched the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 14. The diva has managed to win millions of hearts with her stint on the popular reality show. Needless to say, post her terrific performance on Bigg Boss 14, her fans have been looking forward to witnessing her charm once again on the small screen. And looks like the wait is set to be over as Rubina is set to make a comeback on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Interestingly, the promos have been out about her return on the show and it has got the audience ecstatic. And now, Rubina has opened up on her return on the popular show and stated, “Shakti is not a run-of-the-mill daily soap. I have always said that it was a risk that the entire team took by exploring such a concept. As an artiste, I don’t worry about whether I am taking the beaten path or a fresh route when it comes to taking up challenges. I always think about what I can bring to the table. That’s the only reason I returned to Shakti, which resurrected my career after Choti Bahu. The show has given me so much that it will be an honour if I can give something back to it.”

Furthermore, Rubina also opened up on her character and stated that they will be reprising her role of Saumya in the show. The actress also revealed that she is going for a giant leap and is expected to come up with interesting twists and she hopes that it is well received by the audience.

Credits :Times Of India

