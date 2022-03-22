Rubina Dilaik on overcoming rough patch with Abhinav Shukla: We worked upon it as a challenge

TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently grabbed the limelight as the lovebirds documented their trip to Abu Dhabi for a show. The couple now got in touch with a news portal and shared about their journey as a couple. Rubina and Abhinav have quite often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. However, things went well post the reality show, and now, Rubina in a chat with a news portal said that she is grateful.

Speaking with Indian Express, Rubina said, “There is not even an iota of regret about what was said, done, or discussed. We worked upon it as a challenge and there is only gratitude. The journey made me a better person and has instilled a lot of confidence in each other. We have overcome the troubles together and understood how little compromises and adjustments take you far. It’s always about creating a fine balance. That’s how this journey has been.”

Abhinav Shukla added that there is no scope for a blame game between them. He said that there was a short period when things were not so great. But now they know where they went wrong and acknowledged their shortcomings.

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Abhinav embarked on their journey as a married couple in the year 2018.

A few days back, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina shared how Abhinav has been her constant support in her career. She said, “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it. Why in the society is it okay that only a man has to be in the forefront in career-wise’. Why can’t a woman be more successful and yet it should not be a bone of contention between the two. So, he has always given that comfort. He has always said that it is normal.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla says wife Rubina Dilaik is more successful than him; Calls her ‘bigger star’

