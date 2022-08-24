Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and more look all glam as they begin shoot for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is all set for a grand comeback and has an ensemble of popular and talented contestants. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus.

Earlier today, the judges - Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi made a grand appearance in stunning outfits and made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi. The shutterbugs also spotted the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on the sets of the show. Rubina Dilaik, Ali Asgar, Mr. Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Paras Kalnawat stopped and posed together for a group picture and were decked up in glamorous attires. Nia Sharma was also seen leaving the sets and looked ravishing in a red outfit.

Click here to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestants

While the judges and contestants have been disclosed, the names of the choreographers of these contestants are still kept under wraps. The participants are teasing their fans by sharing small glimpses of their choreographers but their identity has not been revealed yet. The promos o the show have created a strong buzz, and the audience can't wait to watch their favorite celeb setting the stage on fire.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani reveals ‘don’t need to do TV show for earning money’