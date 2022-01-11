Rubina Dilaik posts no makeup PICS & quips ‘Sometimes a little self talk is all you need to cheer up’

Rubina Dilaik is one of the known actresses in the telly world. Her popularity has been increasing ever since she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Well, the actress even lifted the trophy. Rubina loves traveling and her Instagram handle is filled with travel memories. In fact, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla also loves to travel. Today, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

In the photos, she is seen looking at herself in the mirror. She is not wearing any makeup and kept her hair open. The actress is wearing a black T-shirt with shorts. The caption reads, “Sometimes a Little Self Talk is all you need , to “cheer You up…” Fans dropped her heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Queen of million hearts’. The actress rose to fame with the show Chhoti Bahu. She is known for her straightforward personality.

Recently, a troll had posted an edited picture of the actress on social media and Rubina Dilaik gave a befitting response to it.

Take a look at the post here:

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season two. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal’s Ardh where she will star alongside Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

