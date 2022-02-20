Rubina Dilaik to Pratik Sehajpal, 5 contestants that fans would like to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Yet another popular reality show is all set to air on television. We are talking about the adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, the show has already created a lot of buzzes ahead of its commencement. Well, the last season of the show saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. This year, the location is not clear but surely, rumoured contestants' names are out. Many of them have been approached but nobody has cleared the air whether they will join or not.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement but it is being reported that KKK 12 is expected to go on floors in April or May. And it is likely to premiere in August 2022. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner. Coming back to the upcoming season, some media reports have mentioned that former Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakkar has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Let’s take a look at the five contestants or celebrities whom fans would like to see in the show:

1. Rubina Dilaik:

Bigg Boss 14 winner was supposed to take part in the show last season but due to her work commitment, she had to leave it.

2. Pratika Sehajpal:

He may not have lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy but has surely made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He has been also approached for the show.

3. Simba Nagpal:

The actor is currently seen in Naagin 6 as the lead actor. But media reports are claiming that he will be taking part in the show.

4. Umar Riaz:

Umar Riaz is one such contestant of Bigg Boss 15 who constantly gained popularity for his aggressive nature. He was warned by Salman Khan a lot many times but he did not pay heed and later was eliminated from the show for his behaviour. To note, both Pratik and Umar never had a good relationship in the show.

5. Paras Chhabra:

Another former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra is likely to be seen in the show. He is mostly seen in music videos.

