Rubina Dilaik quarantines herself in Shimla after testing positive; Hubby Abhinav Shukla to stay in Mumbai

Rubina Dilaik has been tested COVID positive and is under home quarantine in Shimla. Husband Abhinav Shukla has dropped his plans to travel to Shimla.

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, the entertainment industry has been badly affected. Many celebrities had come under its grip and to join the list is Rubina Dilaik. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has been tested positive and she shared the news with her fans on Saturday. The television actress has quarantined herself in Shimla at her home and her husband Abhinav Shukla will stay in Mumbai. The information was shared by her husband. Both had taken part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

In a report published in Hindustan Times, he said that Rubina is under home isolation in Shimla and he won’t be allowed to meet her. So, I will stay in Mumbai itself. The report further mentioned him saying that “During this time we should not panic as it will make other people around us tensed. Just follow the protocols.” He also said he hopes that the actress gets well soon. In the last post, the television actress had revealed that her husband does not know about her being positive as he was in flight.

On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!”.

It is worth mentioning here that the couple was recently seen in a music video Marjaneya. The song received an overwhelming response from the audience. The actress and her husband were in the news after they revealed that they were heading towards divorce.

