Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature as she flaunts her svelte figure in a green bikini; View Pics

Rubina Dilaik, who is best known for her roles in TV serials such as Chhoti Bahu and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is a beach baby and her latest pictures are the proof of the same. She took to her Instagram to share several pictures of herself as she donned a green two-piece swimming attire. In the pictures, the actress is not only flaunting her toned body in the bikini but also her cornrows. She captioned the posts as, "A Badzillaaaaaa......" In another post, she shared cute selfies with hubby Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it as, "Sunkissed."

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are one of the IT couples of telly town recently took off to an unknown destination to relax and unwind. Aside from these pictures, other photos from the vacation have taken the internet by storm. This is not the first time, the actress raised the hotness quotient by wearing a bikini.

Speaking of Rubina, the actress got married her longtime beau Shukla on June 21, 2018. For the unversed, they first met at their common friend's Ganpati celebration. They started dating in 2015. Earlier, in an interview, Abhinav shared how their love story started. He had stated, "I met Rubina at a friend's house during Ganpati. I checked her out as she looked resplendent in a sari. You generally see girls in western clothes and then you get to see that someone can look so stunning in a sari as well. So I saw her and I was like, wow she's beautiful."

