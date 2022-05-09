Rubina Dilaik raises temperature as she poses in a purple thigh-high slit dress; PICS

Actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu, but she became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in India's famous reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement. She is very active on her social media handle and often uploads her glamorous pictures.

Today, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and uploaded stunning pictures of her slaying in a purple thigh-high slit dress. Rubina looks absolutely gorgeous and has paired her outfit with big diamond earrings. In the caption of these pictures, Rubina writes, "What do you see?". Her fans were quick enough to drop their amazing comments on her pictures.

Take a look at Rubina's pics:

On the work front, Rubina is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Talking about beginning this journey, she said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Apart from Rubina, there are other names as well who are reported to participate in the show including Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

