Rubina Dilaik reveals gaining 7 kgs due to COVID 19; Says ‘It made me really uncomfortable’

Deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives across the globe. Many had tested positive including the celebrities. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was also tested positive in May this year. However, the actress had gained weight after she recovered from the virus. Recently, she shared a post on social media and recalled her struggle with accepting her body and how it affected her confidence. The actress penned a long note on self-love and how she is learning to love herself again.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress writes, “M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am. I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body.”

Her husband Abhinav Shukla commented saying, “Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas.” Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, “I've put on 5 kgs eating pizza .” Fans also responded to her post.

When she was tested positive, the actress was in Shimla and her husband was in Mumbai. He was leaving for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on the show Shakti - Astitve Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Ardh. This will be her debut in Bollywood.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik shares childhood PIC & pens a sweet birthday note for her little sister Rohini