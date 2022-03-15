Rubina Dilaik reveals the self-talk she has every morning & how she would do anything to lose weight

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the TV industry. She has been part of the popular TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress was highly appreciated for her strong personality in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She enjoys a large fan following on social media and often shares pictures or videos with her fans. The actress has shared a hilarious video of her as she recreates a trending video on Instagram.

In the video, Rubina is seen talking about gaining weight. She says she wants to lose weight but does not want to give up on any of the tasty food. In the video, she had put the filter of a chubby face and looked adorable. The actress shared in the caption, “Me talking to myself every morning.”

Rubina Dilaik started her acting career with the show Chhoti Bahu, and came into the limelight with it. She was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which she entered with her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla. She will be soon seen in the web series named Ardh.

Rubina Dilaik often takes part in social media trends and often shares reels on her account. She had earlier shared a few dance reels with actress Srishty Rode. She had recently shared a picture in a green monokini, sitting by the pool.



