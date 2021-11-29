Rubina Dilaik reveals she loves THIS about hubby Abhinav Shukla as she shares new breathtaking PIC

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names and faces in the television industry. The actress is quite active on social media, where she often treats fans to sneak peeks into her personal and professional lives. Rubina likes to keep it quite unfiltered when it comes to sharing her pictures and thoughts on her Instagram handle, while fans swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, Rubina, on Monday night, yet again took to the photo-blogging site and posted a new picture, and this time she also revealed something that she likes about hubby Abhinav Shukla.

A few moments back, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and posted a new picture featuring herself. The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks absolutely stunning in the picture, which gave a close-up shot of her face. Rubina wore a yellow strappy outfit, and kept her hair open, while she opted for a minimal makeup look, which accentuated her beauty even further. Rubina chose to keep her OOTN simple, sans any accessories. Sharing this picture, Rubina shared something that she loves about hubby Abhinav Shukla. Her caption read, “Love the way you look at me @ashukla09”.

Take a look at Rubina’s post:

Recently, Rubina had slammed trolls who shamed her for her weight among other things. Rubina shared a slew of pictures featuring herself in the sun, and wrote a long note, a part of which read, “I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!”

