Rubina Dilaik reveals she was the 'first one' to propose, Abhinav says he wanted things to be 'organic'

The Bigg Boss 14 popular power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are immensely loved by the audiences. They faced some bumps in their marriage, which led to their entry into the show, which turned fruitful for their personal life. In the house, their bonding grew stronger and they felt immense love for one another again. Talking about the moment when they realized the love for one another, Rubina disclosed that she was the one who declared her love first. Abhinav Shukla took a little time to express his love as he wanted to ensure that what they have was real.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Rubina said that after few months of their relationship, she was the first one to express that she wanted to spend her life with him. She proposed to him for marriage on 1st January, saying that she wanted to grow old with him. She said that she felt so much love for him and wanted to express the feeling to him.

Abhinav said that he did not want to make an abrupt decision and wanted it to be organic. He said that he did not want to be influenced by Hollywood romance or anything such as going down on his knee to propose. He wanted everything to be organic and honest so that their relation ran a natural course. He explains that it was gradual liking and love developed slowly in the process.

Abhinav and Rubina tied wedding knots in the year 2018. They came in Bigg Boss 14 together, which was a major point in their life and assisted in repairing their relationship. The couple recently did a music video together, named Marjaneya, and it is a huge hit among their fans.

Credits :HIndustan Times

