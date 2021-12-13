Rubina Dilaik reveals why she vowed to never attend any awards show

While the Television industry is glamorous, the people who are a part of the industry have too face multiple obstacles throughout their professional life. Rubina Dilaik, a television star, recently described being upset after losing an award show. She recalled that she had to rush to the washroom because she couldn't stop her tears from falling. Rubina is quite a successful stay with multiple success shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Devon Ke Dev ...Mahadev and Shakti.

In an Interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina expressed her excitement for the awards ceremony, saying she had purchased an attire and had her hair curled specifically for the event. She said that at that time, her show was at the top and it had a rating of 5.7. “I knew that I was going to win the best actor award. Mehnat kiya, sab kiya. Itna confidence aap mein hota hai ki at least aapko pata hai,” she informed.

She then recalled that as she was sitting and the name was announced, she couldn’t control herself. “From that front row, I ran to the bathroom and cried. I cried my heart out. I knew this was mine,” she expressed. She then informed that she understood that the hero was given the award as a few weeks later the girl who was playing her sister and the hero flew to South Africa to do a Vikram Phadnis fashion show. “So there comes that whole thing of positioning your artist and sending them because of integration,” she added. From then on, Rubina said, she vowed to never attend any awards show.

