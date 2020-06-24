Rubina Dilaik rubbishes reports of replacing Puja Banerjee in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Rubina Dilaik who is popular for her stint in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Eksaas Ki has recently dismissed the reports about being a part of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. Read on to know more.

Puja Banerjee who has been an inevitable part of the show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi has now quit the same. The actress who recently tied the knot boyfriend Kunal Verma is currently choosing to take a break because of which she has exited the mythological drama. As revealed by Puja herself in an interview with India Today, she wants to take a break for the next few months or the entire year to give some time to her marriage.

In the midst of all this, reports were abuzz about Rubina Dilaik replaced Puja Banerjee in the show. However, the actress in an exclusive interview with Times of India has rubbished all the reports stating that they are not true and that she is not doing the show. Given that Rubina has confirmed about not being a part of the mythological drama, it is yet to be seen which actress steps into Puja’s shoes for the same.

For the unversed, Puja Banerjee played the role of Maa Vaishno Devi in the show that has been receiving a positive response from the audience for a long time. It premiered last year in September and also features Tora Rasputra, Madirakshi Mundle, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ishita Ganguly, and others in pivotal roles. If media reports are to be believed, the makers are already on a lookout for an actress to fit in the lead role post Puja Banerjee’s exit. The names of TV stars like Shrenu Parikh, Sonarika Bhadoria, Tejasswi Prakash, and others have also come up in this regard.

