Rubina Dilaik’s lavender lehenga and delightful smile on a windy day will make you believe 'everything is ok'

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and has been part of numerous popular shows. She has been part of both daily and reality shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement. The actress often shares pictures of herself in traditional and modern attires. Bigg Boss 14 winner has recently shared a few BTS pictures of herself and we are awestruck by her effortless beauty.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen seated in an open area as she enjoys the cool breeze. Rubina has sported a gorgeous mirror work lavender lehenga along with a peach color dupatta. Her hair is beautifully styled and she has paired the attired with silver jewellery. The actress has worn silver jhumkas and a striking ring. She has put on light makeup, lavender lipstick, and a black bindi, which matches perfectly with her attires. She shared in the caption, “Sitting amidst the chaos, with a smile that will make you believe that everything is ok”.

See her post here-

The actress was last seen on the TV screens of the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 2 and was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has also been part of numerous music videos. The actress will be soon seen in a new music video named, ‘Ishq’, which has been sung by Sarthi K. The music video will be released tomorrow on 25th January.



Also read- Rubina Dilaik channels her weekend mood in a fun video; Watch