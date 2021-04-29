Rubina Dilaik says ‘Get a life’ to Instagram hacker: Use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to reveal that someone tried to hack into her social media account. Check out the details.

Winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has always been vocal about her opinions. Even on the reality show, fans loved watching the star speak up about whatever was on her mind. Her firm and sophisticated attitude were widely admired by the audience. The star also enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. The diva can often be seen posting glamorous photos of herself from numerous photoshoots. Needless to say, she also expresses her thoughts on the photo and video sharing platform.

Rubina took to her Instagram handle to reveal that someone tried to hack her account. Explaining her incident in detail, the actress criticized the hacker’s attempts to break into her Instagram handle. While sharing the post, the actress penned, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi!” she also added a witty line to summarize her feelings, “Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through." Rubina also mocked the hacker in the caption of the post: "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla in a chat with SpotboyE revealed how he managed to take down a website that shared contact information of celebrities, including Rubina. He told the outlet, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe,” further adding how it took 3 days for the page to be disabled.

