Rubina Dilaik says ‘Hello August’ with THESE breathtaking photographs; See Here

One is unlikely to be unaware of Rubina Dilaik who is a leading actor in the television industry. Despite being packed up with her work commitments, Rubina makes sure to stay connected with her fans. The actress welcomed the month of August with some mesmerizing photographs. Dressed in a velvet co-ord outfit, Rubina posed for the camera. Taking to her verified Instagram account, she shared the stunning photos and captioned them, “Hello August… You n Me have a special connection” with a heart emoticon.

The Bigg Boss winner’s social media is filled with her glamorous pictures and posts. She frequently has photoshoots and shares the results with her followers on social media. The 33-year-old actress’ new post grabbed attention in no time. Within just hours of uploading, the post garnered lakhs of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Fans took to the comment section and were all hearts for her. One of the users wrote, “Aww my beauty queen”, another commented, “Looking so hot” and many others dropped fire and heart emojis in appreciation.

Recently, Rubina’s pictures from a vacation also went viral. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a white dress as she posed in a picturesque location.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature together in a new music video ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ which is set to release on August 5. Recently, Rubina dropped the first poster of the video on her photo-sharing application. Besides that, Rubina Dilaik is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav.

