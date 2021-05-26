Rubina Dilaik says she has 'learnt quite a bit' from Nikki Tamboli; Calls her strong girl

In a recent interview, Rubina Dilaik showered heaps of praise on her dear friend Nikki Tamboli and said she is proud of her. Read on further to know what the Bigg Boss 14 winner said.

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, who bonded really well on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, have been giving us major friendship goals lately. Be it their photos surfacing on social media or partying together, the two have been spending a lot of time together post BB14. Their strong camaraderie in the popular reality show was indeed one of the main highlights of the show.

To note, Rubina and Nikki have been quite vocal about their friendship and often express their admiration for one another. Now in a recent interview with the Times of India, the Bigg Boss 14 winner opened about her equation with Nikki and called her strong girl.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor also mentioned that she has learned quite a bit from her in many ways. Reflecting on the time during BB 14, she said, “I remember when we were in Bigg Boss she told me that her brother wasn’t keeping well. He had some surgery and he was bedridden for quite a long time. When she came out of the house, he was stable. But later he got COVID due to which he was hospitalized for 20 days. The way she has handled herself and taken care of her family is very inspiring.”

The actress also mentioned that Nikki doesn’t let all this hamper her work. Many people don’t know that her brother was suffering for a very long time and she was suffering with him but she never gave up.

“It was heart-wrenching to know that she lost her young brother yet she went for Khatron ke Khiladi because she had committed to doing the show. The way she’s handling all this at such young age is really brave of her. She’s doing good for herself and I am proud of her and I know she is going to shine,” Rubina added.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 14 winner, who is currently in Shimla, had recently recovered from COVID 19.

