Rubina Dilaik sets the temperature soaring as she poses in a stunning outfit; PICS

Rubina Dilaik keeps quite an active presence on her social media. Apart from impressing fans with her acts in popular daily soaps like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina also regularly turns heads for her style game. The actress often shares pictures on her social media handles while fans swoon over her looks. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, the Bigg Boss 14 fame actress took to Instagram a few hours back and uploaded a series of her pictures.

Sharing several pictures featuring herself on her Instagram handle, Rubina captioned, "The Golden Hour". In these pictures, Rubina took our breath away as she donned a gorgeous orange jumpsuit that comes with heavy gold work on it. She accessorized her outfit with gold earrings and rings and styled her hair open. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the post with likes and love-filled comments.

On the professional front, Rubina was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She will now be seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The confirmed 13 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani. The show is all set to enter its 12th season and is likely to premiere this August on Television.

