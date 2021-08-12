Rubina Dilaik sets the temperature soaring with THESE bikini pictures; Seen yet?

Rubina Dilaik once again raised the bar with her latest bikini pictures. On Wednesday, she gave a visual treat to her fans by sharing breathtaking photographs and a reel featuring herself. Rubina was seen donning a beautiful black bikini at a beach. Taking to her Instagram space, Rubina wrote, “Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai”. Just after an hour of posting her stunning pictures, Rubina dropped a reel wherein she can be seen laughing as she steps into a pool on a rainy day. Rubina wrote, “Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile….”

As soon as she posted the pictures, scores of fans started dropping comments. Many called the star “hot”. Several others dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla appeared in a song ‘Tumse Pyar Hai’,crooned by Vishal Mishra. The beautiful song garnered praise and love from the audience. The couple also had some quality time together during a short trip in Goa. They even shared glimpses from their trip with fans.

Dilaik is best known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Her career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. She is also well-known for Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! Rubina is set to make her debut with the upcoming movie Ardh. For her big screen debut, she defeated 50 girls in a look test to bag the position.