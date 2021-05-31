Rubina Dilaik on Shakti clocking 5 years: It helped me build myself; Changed my life in a bigger & better way

As Rubina Dilaik’s popular show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki completed 5 years, the actress mentioned that the show helped her showcase her versatility as an actor and a performer.

The gorgeous Rubina Dilaik is one of the most versatile actresses in the TV industry. She has been a part of many hit shows. Amongst them, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki speaks volumes about her acting prowess. The actress left everyone highly impressed with her portrayal of Soumya in the social drama. Recently, the popular show completed five years. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Shakti aired on Colors TV on 30 May 2016. The show also featured Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry, and in pivotal roles.

As the show clocks 5 years of its release, Rubina got emotional and talked about her attachment to the show. She revealed how it proved to be a big game-changer for her career and helped her become a good actor. The Choti Bahu actress said, “Shakti gave my career a second chance and this show drastically changed my career graph. Shakti helped me build myself as an actor in many ways, and helped me showcase my versatility as an actor and a performer.”

“Shakti gave me so much of recognition and fame that people actually went back a good 6-7 years to see the kind of work I had been a part of back then. So yes, Shakti helped me change my life in a bigger and better way," she added.

Talking about her strong connection with 'Soumya', Rubina mentioned, “I am very attached to my character Soumya. The role has emotionally and mentally connected so well with me that I don't have to act it out, but I instead just portray it and there, truly is a huge difference between the two. Playing the character always came out of natural instinct and right from within my heart to me.”

On a related note, Rubina, who had recently returned to the show, celebrated the milestone with the cast and crew of the show and shared glimpses from the celebration on her social media platforms.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik shares PICS as her show Shakti completes five years; Says ‘Will always be close to my heart’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×