Rubina Dilaik shares being fully recovered from COVID-19, say it ‘couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back’

Rubina Dilaik is among one of the leading actresses in the television industry. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is highly appreciated for her acting and unique fashion sense. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos on it. The actress has recently shared a post in which she revealed that she was affected by COVID 19 once again. She had also shared gorgeous pictures of herself, wearing a design top and trousers.

In the post shared by Rubina Dilaik, she is looking stunning in her bold makeup and high ponytail. She had worn an off-shoulder netted top with shimmer all over it, along with loose trousers. She had paired the look with studded earrings and deep red lipstick. There is some stones styling with her hair on her forehead and in the eye makeup. She shared in the caption, “third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back… Hence I always celebrate my little victories and that's what makes Life so endearing Ps : I have totally recovered !”

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik is one of the numerous celebrities affected by the Coronavirus. The actress was earlier also affected by the virus, and for treatment, she had gone to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. She had stayed there for a few months till she was fully recovered, and her family was there to take care of her.

The actress rose to fame with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and has been part of other shows also. She has been a part of numerous music videos in the past few months.

