Rubina Dilaik shares childhood PIC & pens a sweet birthday note for her little sister Rohini

Rubina Dilaik is not very open about her personal life but in Bigg Boss house she has opened on many things and revealed details of her personal life. The actress’s sister also joined her in one of the episodes. They are very close as she is always seen sharing pictures and videos with her on social media. But Rubina also has one more sister and today she is celebrating her birthday. However, there are very less pictures of them together but today she has shared an old childhood picture to wish her.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rubina writes, “Happy birthday dear lil sis @rohinidilaik (not so little) I am so proud of you and your Will Power !! you have paved ways for us to reach the impossible.” In the photo, both are posing with their parents. It is a very old picture as they both are little children. Fans have also wished in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Caught you in 48seconds.” Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house along with Nikki Tamboli.

She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For her birthday celebration, the couple had gone to Kerala. Her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures.

On the work front, Rubina is known for the shows Choti Bahu, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Ardh’. The shooting of the film has also started. Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik jokes Abhinav Shukla didn't like her angles as she gave test shots; PICS