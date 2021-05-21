Rubina Dilaik shares happy PICS with family as she ‘recovers from physical & mental strain’ due to COVID 19

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently quarantining in her hometown, Shimla, has shared a couple of photos with her sister Jyotika and parents. The actress is glad to have her family by her side as she is on the road to recovery.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. She revealed the same in an Instagram post and said she ‘always look out for silver lining, she will be now eligible for donating plasma. Her positive attitude has been widely admired by her fans and well-wishers. While the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is currently quarantining in her hometown, Shimla, she has been sharing valuable tips to help others battle the deadly virus. She had earlier shared with her fan base and followers 5 things that helped her speed up recovery.

Now, in her Instagram post, Rubina has revealed that she has recovered from the 'physical and the mental strain’ due to COVID 19. She shared a series of happy pictures posing with her sister Jyotika and parents. Alongside it, the popular actress wrote, “So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having Covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them!.” The first click shows Rubina beaming with joy as she poses for a group family picture. Other shows her posing for selfies with her mother and father.

Not just netizens, even her dear friend Aly Goni is all hearts for Rubina’s post.

Rubina had earlier shared to eat healthily, stay hydrated, practice yoga, medication on time and how listening to music helped her battle and recover from the deadly virus. Sharing the video on the same, she had written, “I quarantined for more than 19 days. But, these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy.”

