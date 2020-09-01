  1. Home
  2. tv

Rubina Dilaik shares how she celebrated her birthday in hometown in 'Pahadi' style

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, celebrated her birthday by organising Kanya Pujan at home.
11818 reads Mumbai
Rubina Dilaik shares how she celebrated her birthday in hometown in 'Pahadi' styleRubina Dilaik shares how she celebrated her birthday in hometown in 'Pahadi' style
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Apart from serving food to local pahadi girls, Rubina also shook her leg with them. According to Rubina, that's how pahadi people stay fit.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a couple of videos from the small celebration at home.

"Hum pahadio ke slim rehne ka raaz," she captioned the clip, where we see Rubina dancing to folk songs with little girls.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mom celebrated my birthday with “Kanya Poojan” ......

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Rubina, who opted for a green ethnic suit for her 33rd birthday, is best know for her roles in the TV shows "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on quitting Shakti: No challenge to be in the adjacent seat & have a lavish per day

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement