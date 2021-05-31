Rubina Dilaik shares PICS as her show Shakti completes five years; Says ‘Will always be close to my heart’

Rubina Dilaik celebrated five years of Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She shared series of pictures on her Instagram.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took a trip down the memory lane and shared some unseen pictures from the set of the show Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show has completed five years and Rubina can’t contain her excitement. The show is popular for its unique storyline. It is based on the life of a transgender and shows the hardships they go through in their life. The actress essays the role of Soumya, who is a transgender.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ( my beautiful people) ........ Shakti has and will always be close to my heart....Congratulations to the entire team." In the pictures, we can see the different avatars of Rubina in sarees. To note, the actress has just recovered from COVID 19.

Kamya Shalabh Dang, who is also part of the show, shared the celebration's pictures on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of the team of the show from a wedding sequence and captioned the post, "Meet the incredible team behind the successful 5 years of #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski. I love you all so very much #shaktiturns5 @rstfofficial @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @directorpankajkumar @palashmandloi (sic)."

The actress has returned to the show. She has also started shooting and this time the lead actor's role will be played by Cezanne Khan.

