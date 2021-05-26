Rubina Dilaik shares she's missing hubby Abhinav Shukla on a live session; Says she learned Punjabi from him

Rubina Dilaik recently conducted a live session in which she answered fan questions about her hubby being far from her and about the languages she knows.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is an absolute favourite of the audience for her positivity and acting skills. She has a huge fan following on social media and receives loads of love as well as support from her audience. The actress had contracted COVID 19 a few days back, due to which she had moved to her hometown for proper recovery. She has been posting pictures and videos of herself during the period. Now that she is feeling better, the Shakti actress had conducted a live session.

The charming actress came live on Tuesday evening to interact with her fans. She looked fabulous in her green top and triangular earrings. She had also put on the sticker which said, ‘I’m queen Boss lady.’ In the live session, she thanked fans for their constant love and support throughout her recovery journey. On being asked about her husband Abhinav Shukla, who is a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is in Cape Town, she said he is performing well. She added that she missed him a lot. She also shared that she learned Punjabi language since she has been living with Abhinav Shukla. She also understands Nepali language. She had conducted the live session from her hometown Shimla.

Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and she has worked in numerous music videos after the show like Marjaneya, Galat, etc. She is known for her positive attitude and she often tries to inspire people with her hope-filled posts.

