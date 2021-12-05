Rubina Dilaik shares throwback photos of her coffee date 'memories' with Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla love traveling around the globe. Even their Instagram feed is filled with travel story pictures and it will surely make you jealous. Right from Ladakh mountain to Maldives beaches, the couple has been traveling to every possible destination. Well, the couple had together participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Rubina lifted the trophy. Recently, the actress shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed how much she is missing her coffee date with her husband.

In the pictures, both are seen sitting outside near a beach with a table laid with morning breakfast and coffee. Rubina is wearing a simple top paired with jeans and Abhinav is also wearing a t-shirt and jeans. They are posing for the picture and enjoying the scenic view. She has captioned it as “memories’. As soon as she posted fans also dropped a comment saying ‘Looking adroble both offf uuuuuuuu god blessssss uuuuuu both baba ji apki jodi ko aise hi khush rkhe.”

Another user wrote, “Power couple rubina.” Recently, the actress was trolled for gaining weight and she had slammed also trolls.

Take a look at the post here:

Rubina had shared a slew of pictures featuring herself in the sun, and wrote a long note, a part of which read, “I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!”

