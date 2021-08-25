Rubina Dilaik shares unseen PHOTOS with her parents on their 35th anniversary: Stay blessed & healthy

Rubina Dilaik is on cloud nine as her parents have today completed 35 years together. On Tuesday, to mark their special day, Rubina shared some unseen pictures with them on her Instagram handle and penned a happy note. The pictures also featured her husband Abhinav Shukla and her sister Jyotika. Sharing the beautiful family photographs, Rubina wrote, “Happy 35th anniversary dear Mom and dad……. Its a milestone…. Stay blessed and healthy always.”

Rubina shares a very close bond with her parents and sister. Lately, the actress, who was tested positive with COVID-19, spent some quality time with her parents after recovering and shared glimpses with her fans. Today, as soon as she posted a series of unseen pictures, scores of fans bombarded the comment section and wished Rubina’s parents. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of them”, another one said, “Congratulations.” A third one wrote, “Be blessed.” Not just netizens, even her dear friend Aly Goni was all hearts for Rubina’s post.

Rubina has recently been making headlines as she opened up about her biggest regret during Bigg Boss 14 show. Speaking on the same, Rubina shared, “I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn’t have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed with so much happening!" She further wrote, “Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard was the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated. Fate of his BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent" members who were not even in the race, and had ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in pain and anguish that I didn’t even see it for what it was. I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR elimination (Not by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show… (sic)."