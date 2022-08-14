Rubina Dilaik to Shehnaaz Gill: Take ethnic wear cues from 5 actresses for Independence Day

Independence Day is a very important day for our country and it is celebrated the way we celebrate other festivals. This year Independence Day is extra special as the country celebrates 75 years of freedom, and it is going to be a bigger occasion for everyone. When we speak about celebrations, we often think about the outfits to wear on such special days. As we may tend to get confused to pick the right attire for every occasion, we can look up to people who have mastered their style game and who can help us to excel in it as well. Hence, to help you out we have our favourite stylish actress giving us major inspiration with desi looks that you can opt for this Independence Day.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has been quite famous for her style game and knows how to nail any outfit effortlessly. Here, her black and red combination traditional outfit can also be a great option for you to wear on Independence Day. Rubina has donned a simple black Anarkali suit and has teamed up her attire with a red dupatta which has a golden print. Her black bindi and subtle makeup made her look more gorgeous.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is truly the reigning diva and her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Here, Shehnaaz looks pretty in an embellished pink and blue straight kurta set that shells out a very modern yet sophisticated look. The actress has paired the outfit with heavy Jhumkaas and matching bangles. This glamorous outfit can be your perfect pick to attend the Independence Day celebration at your workplace.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is known to put her best fashion foot forward and her fans love her in any outfit. Here, Rashami looks pretty in a simple blue Anarkali and has teamed up her look with a red net dupatta that has a thick golden border. She accessorised her outfit with a choker neckpiece and a big ring. Her makeup perfectly complements her ensemble, and she paired this look with high block heels.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is among the popular TV actresses and has been winning hearts with her performance. She surely knows how to shine with her fashion game and has been acing every outfit easily. Here, the Kundali Bhagya actress looks graceful as she opted for a pretty white simple lehenga. She accessorised her outfit with matching white pearl studded earrings and also chose a bindi which added more elegance to her look.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. Here, Aamna donned a simple light pink printed Anarkali suit and looks stunning as she poses for the pictures. She opted for a matching bag and accessorised her outfit with a choker neckpiece. Aamna teamed up her look with white mojaris and kept her wavy tresses open.

Which desi look are you going to opt for this independence day? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik expresses her joy about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Says 'I love challenging myself'