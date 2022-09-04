Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi deck up in ethnic outfits as they meet to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings; PICS

Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi Joshi are amongst the most popular and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Both have done numerous shows in their career and gained a massive fan following owing to their acting chops. Along with talent, the divas never fail to impress the fashion police with their style game. To stay connected with fans, Shivangi and Rubina are active on their social media handles and often treat their followers by sharing updates on their whereabouts and posting glamorous pictures.

Now, as we are celebrating the Ganesh festival, Shivangi and Rubina also met and celebrated the occasion together. Today, Rubian took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures with Shivangi Joshi. In the first picture, Rubina and Shivangi look beautiful as they are decked up in pretty ethnic outfits. The second picture is a throwback picture where both are seen in athleisure. Sharing these photos, Rubina captioned, Sweet and sweaty memories @shivangijoshi18 ….. ha ha ha".

Shivangi Joshi in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Shivangi Joshi's first reality show was Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and channeling her inner Khiladi she performed some daredevil stunts on the show. From being a sanskaari bahu of television to a daring contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi's transformation in the show was remarkable. She fearlessly squared up to all the challenges and rose under tremendous pressure. Shivangi performed a plethora of stunts such as shock stunts, underwater stunts, and stunts with hyenas and creepy crawlies. After a few episodes, the actress had to bid adieu to the show as she was unable to complete a stunt.

Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rubina Dilaik was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She is presently a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and is fearlessly performing every stunt allocated to her. Her fans are applauding the actress's courage and determination in the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia leaves ‘Tear Gas’ stunt for Nishant Bhat and prioritises their friendship