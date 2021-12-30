Rubina Dilaik showers love on hubby Abhinav Shukla in new Instagram reel with THIS song; WATCH

Rubina Dilaik and her hubby Abhinav Shukla are one of the most popular couples in the television fraternity. Rubina and Abhinav became favorites among the masses after the husband-and-wife duo appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 together. Both of them are quite active on social media and often treat fans to glimpses of their life together. From stunning couple pictures together, to mushy wanderlust-invoking travel videos, Rubina and Abhinav share it all.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Rubina yet again took to her Instagram space and showered love on her hubby. The actress shared a new reel in which she can be seen slaying effortlessly in casuals featuring white sweatshirt and black tights. Her hair can be seen braided in intricate patterns, and she has accessorized the look with a pair of chunky sunglasses. She wrapped up the look with a chic cross-body bag and simple sandals for footwear. In the video, Rubina can be seen prancing happily towards Abhinav, who looks dapper in casuals as well. He is seen standing beside a clear body of water.

Rubina also added a revamped version of the popular song ‘Halo’ by Beyonce. She shared the post with the caption, “Baby I can see your Halô #rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #love #forever”.

Recently, Rubina gave it back to a troll who had posted an edited picture of hers, seemingly from her past years. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Rubina wrote, ““I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture…. And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life…”.

