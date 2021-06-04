Rubina Dilaik shows her love for freshly baked cake as she scoops it innovatively; VIDEO

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a big fan of freshly baked cakes and she cuts the cake in a unique way in a video.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner and a remarkable actress Rubina Dilaik at present, is in her hometown Shimla. The actress had contracted Coronavirus, a few days back, following which, she went to her parental home where she had isolated herself and was taking care of herself. The actress has now recovered from the virus and is enjoying a good time with her family. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media to spread positivity among her fans. She recently uploaded a fun video of herself eating a cake.

The fans of the Shakti actress are well aware of her love for cakes. The Bigg Boss winner posted a video in which she can be seen sitting with a freshly baked cake in front of her. The actress looks stunning in the video as she has worn a deep neck V-shaped black top. The actress's smart hack to eat the cake will leave you amazed and you can also try it the next time you want to eat the cake. While she scoops the cake for herself, Rubina looks very adorable and one can see how excited she is to eat the cake. Rubina wrote the caption as, “Who likes freshly baked .... me me me me .....”

See Rubina's post here:

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Rubina's friend Jaan Kumar Sanu dropped a comment on her photo, he wrote, “Mera cake nai bheja ab tak @rubinadilaik akele akele”. Many others too commented on the post and dropped heart and love emojis.

