Rubina Dilaik shows how to rock a casual white shirt with offbeat pants; SEE PICS

Rubina Dilaik treats her fans with lovely pictures on her Instagram. She is known for her performance in the show Choti Bahu.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most famous actresses in the telly industry. She has been an inspiration for her fans in many ways. Right from encouraging her fans for a healthy lifestyle to being honest for showing her original self, the actress has never shied away from anything. Recently, in her official Youtube channel, she showed how her skin has been reacting post-COVID 19. To note, she was tested positive for COVID. In the video, she showed her skin and talked about the acne issues on length.

Coming back to her recent casual look, the actress has shared two pictures on her Instagram stories. She has shown how to look cool and yet stylish in a plain white shirt. She paired it with offbeat pants and yellow colour Kohlapuri. The actress has kept her hair open and completed the look with a handbag. She is looking very pretty in the outfit. Recently, she has also shared a picture of her bikini look and set the internet on fire.

The actress is seen wearing a blue colour bikini and longed for a vacation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it as “Longing for a vacation, a beach, and n some by @ashukla09.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Currently, the actress is being featured in the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress had left the show but after years she has once again made a comeback. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was also the winner.

