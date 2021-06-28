Rubina Dilaik shows us how to look chic in flared pants & black top; Shares PICS

Rubina Dilaik is currently busy shooting her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show has recently completed five years.

Rubina Dilaik always loves to keep her fans updated about herself. She treats them with beautiful pictures and motivational messages. The actress also loves to wear fashionable clothes and her feed is filled with fashion pictures. Even in Bigg Boss 14 house, she was making news for her impeccable fashion sense. Right from saree to western wears, she can ace any wearing. And today she has shared pictures of her on Instagram wearing flared pants and is looking very beautiful.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Baalon mein ulajhti gayi.” In the picture, she is spotted wearing purple colour flared pants with a black sheer top. To complete the look, she is wearing oxidized heavy necklace and left her hair open. The actress opted for nude makeup and applied pink lipstick. She is also wearing a watch and her whole get-up is giving vibes of the boss lady. It looks like she is getting ready for some shot as a script is seen in her hands.

Fans also showered love on her pictures and wrote, “There are no words to describe your beauty.....That's why I will never stop writing.” A lot of fire and heart emojis are also being shared in the comment section.

It is worth mentioning here that recently the actress had auctioning her Bigg Boss 14 finale outfit and her Marjaneya song outfit. She is doing so to raise funds to help the transgender community. She recently shared a post on the same and penned a heartfelt note for them.

