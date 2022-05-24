Rubina Dilaik sizzles in red attire; Says ‘People will stare! Make it worth their while’; PICS

Rubina Dilaik is a reknowned name in the television industry, who has been part of several popular shows. She became a household name with her excellent acting in the daily soap, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had taken part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband and emerged as the winner of the season. She was loved in the show for her strong personality and her fashionable looks. She recently shared pictures of herself in a magnificent outfit and we can’t take our eyes off her.

In the recent photoshoot of Rubina Dilaik, she is looking stunning in a fashionable outfit. She has sported a short dress which is in the design of a red rose. It is paired with a white net flare. She is also seen flaunting her toned legs in one of the pics. It is an off-shoulder dress and she has paired it with dewy makeup and crimson rose shade lipstick. She has given numerous glamourous poses for the shoot. She captioned, “People will stare! Make it worth their While …. Finally found a visionary who designs poetry.”

See photos here-

She will now be seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The confirmed 13 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, and Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani. The show is all set to enter its 12th season and is likely to premiere this August on Television.

She will also be seen in her debut movie, Ardh, which will be released on the OTT platform.

