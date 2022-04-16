Rubina Dilaik slams fake fans who take selfies with her and then ask 'Are you an actor?'

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu, but she became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress later took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla. She was appreciated in the show for her strong personality. The actress recently took to her social media as she slammed people who subtly insulted her.

Rubina Dilaik shared a post about how people click photos with her and later asks her about her shows. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Some first take pictures and later ask ‘Madam kaunse serial mein kaam kiya hai? (Madam in which serial did you act)?' and the best is ‘aap actor ho? (are you an actor)?' Well I often get confused if it is a compliment or an insult.”

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post-

Rubina has always been vocal about her thoughts on social media. Last year, when the actor gained a few kgs and people started trolling her, she called out all her ‘pseudo fans.’ Taking to Twitter, Rubina shared a note which read: “Dear well wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.”

“Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!” she added.”

Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi movie Ardh, which also features Hiten Tejwani and actor Rajpal Yadav.



Also read- Rubina Dilaik inspires fans with her ariel drill, says 'The pain of regret is greater than pain of discipline'