Rubina Dilaik slays like a boss in a knotted crop top, pants and white hoodie jacket; SEE PIC

Rubina Dilaik is riding high on the success of her career. She has been ruling the hearts of her fans since she became the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress is quite popular for her fashion sense, and her style often goes viral owing to its uniqueness. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. She has recently shared a picture of herself from her vacations and her simplicity is winning hearts.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress is seen wearing a knotted crop top, pants, and a white hoodie jacket. Rubina is slaying like a boss. She has completed the look with a nude colour lipstick and has a bag wrapped around her waist. She has not captioned the picture. It looks like the actress is on a vacation. Well, the couple loves to travel and often shares their pictures which will inspire you. Recently, Rubina had also shared pictures with her friend Keerti Kelkar.

The actress was recently seen in the grand finale at Bigg Boss 15. She was the winner of the previous season.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, she was last seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but the show went off air after a long run of more than five years. She expressed her gratitude for being part of the show and wrote, “Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years”.

Also Read: PICS: Rubina Dilaik chills in swimming pool as she sizzles in black bikini; Fans call her ‘Hot’