Rubina Dilaik speaks on relationship with Abhinav Shukla: Insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct

Rubina Dilaik in a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan mentioned that she had felt insecure in her relationship with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She mentioned that although Abhinav never made her feel insecure, she had beaten herself down before. Rubina and Abhinav have been seen together in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Speaking about feeling insecure in her relationship with husband Abhinav, Rubina said, “Insecurity aapko khud ko lekar hoti hai na ki ho sakta hai (You have internal insecurities where you feel that maybe) I am not good enough ya ho sakta hai (or maybe) that there are far better women out there for him. Mujh mein shayad yeh kami hogi, shayad yeh shortcoming hai (Maybe there is a shortcoming in me) which is why the relationship is not working.”

Rubina further added, “You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You find other opportunities, people or maybe girls out there that you feel are far beautiful, far competent, far deserving to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities… He has never made me feel insecure.”

Speaking about the regret she has from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina said, “Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of ‘less competent’ members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST!”

Also Read| Rubina Dilaik ANSWERS one thing she regrets not doing in Bigg Boss 14 & it involves Abhinav Shukla