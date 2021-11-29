Rubina Dilaik & Srishty Rode dance on Madhuri Dixit’s hit song as latter complains about her plaster; Video

Rubina Dilaik is among the most popular actress in the television industry. She is also a fabulous dancer, and sometimes she offers glimpses of her dance moves on social media. The actress recently paired with Srishty Rode and they danced to the popular song of Madhuri Dixit, i.e. ‘Maar Dala’ from Devdas.

In the video shared by Srishty Rode, the actress is seen twinning in a green outfit with Srishty Rode as they are seen sitting on the floor and doing iconic steps of Madhuri Dixit from the song. Rubina Dilaik is seen in a green kurta and white pyjamas and kept her hair open. Srishty Rode was seen in a green elegant dress and had a plaster on one of her legs. Srishty Rode had captioned it as, “Fighting the Monday blues with Monday Greens (Haraa Rang) Yeh Plaster kab niklega? @rubinadilaik”.

See video here- CLICK

Rubina Dilaik was last seen on TV in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season 2. She was the winner of Bigg Boss 14, and after the show, she has been engaged in doing numerous music videos. Her music videos with her husband Abhinav Shukla were highly liked by the audience.

Yeh Ishq Haaye fame Srishty Rode was last seen in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, where she played the role of Fiza. She had worked along with Rubina Dilaik in the show Chhoti Bahu and shared a good bond with her.



Also read- Rubina Dilaik is an absolute stunner in golden hour PICS as she exudes grace in a saree