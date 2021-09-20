Rubina Dilaik to take a break as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to go off air; Says 'Want to be mentally healthy'

Rubina Dilaik starred in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, in which she was the protagonist. Her role was highly appreciated and post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, she was back on the new season of the show. The actress shared a picture on social media with the entire cast of the show. She shared in an interview with Etimes about her attachment with the show and also revealed about taking a break from work for some time.

She said, “When I had quit the show a year-and-a-half ago, I was in an indecisive mode. The story was going on a different track and we weren't able to agree on how to move it ahead. I left the show with a heavy heart. When I joined it again, I was happy because the story was unfolding well. Now, when the show is coming to a natural end, I am full of gratitude for being a part of something so unique”.

Rubina further revealed, “It gives me immense happiness to have served our viewers with this show for more than five years. The kind of issues that we addressed through this show was amazing. The entire cast and crew of more than 200 people have given their best and Shakti is going off air in a great spirit. The feeling is different; we are bidding adieu to the show with honour. I am going to miss Shakti a lot.”