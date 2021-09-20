Rubina Dilaik to take a break as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to go off air; Says 'Want to be mentally healthy'

Rubina Dilaik to take a break as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to go off air; Says 'Want to be mentally healthy'
Rubina Dilaik starred in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, in which she was the protagonist. Her role was highly appreciated and post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, she was back on the new season of the show. The actress shared a picture on social media with the entire cast of the show. She shared in an interview with Etimes about her attachment with the show and also revealed about taking a break from work for some time.

She said, “When I had quit the show a year-and-a-half ago, I was in an indecisive mode. The story was going on a different track and we weren't able to agree on how to move it ahead. I left the show with a heavy heart. When I joined it again, I was happy because the story was unfolding well. Now, when the show is coming to a natural end, I am full of gratitude for being a part of something so unique”. 

Rubina further revealed, “It gives me immense happiness to have served our viewers with this show for more than five years. The kind of issues that we addressed through this show was amazing. The entire cast and crew of more than 200 people have given their best and Shakti is going off air in a great spirit. The feeling is different; we are bidding adieu to the show with honour. I am going to miss Shakti a lot.”

Talking about her future plans, she revealed that at present, she is not looking for any projects. She revealed that immediately after Bigg Boss 14, the makers of Shakti wanted her back on the show. She also had other commitments like music videos, which kept her busy. She was also tested positive for COVID-19 and recovering from that took time. All this has taken a toll on her health. She mentioned that she realised that after working nonstop, she needed a break to rest and focus on her health. Rubina said, “I’m not in the best shape and need to take some time off. I want to wait for a project that will excite my creative juices. I don’t have anything specific in mind because I don't know what will come up next. My first priority is health and I want to be spiritually and mentally healthy, so that when I commence my next project, I am fit to give in my 100 percent time and energy.”

