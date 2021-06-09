  1. Home
Rubina Dilaik talks about the struggles of transgender in pandemic situation and doing her bit for them

Rubina Dilaik talks about her initiative for helping the LGBTQIA+ community as she has worked with them closely while in the show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she played the role of a trans.
Mumbai
Boss lady Rubina Dilaik recently opened up on her connection with the transgender community. The actress presently plays the role of a transgender in the TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and has been highly appreciated by the audience. The actress got seamless love and support in the first season of the show and has now returned to the second season for entertaining the audience.  

Pride Month is a special month dedicated to the transgender community, and for the year 2021, it is from 1st June to 30th June. 

Numerous pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact of LGBTQIA+ people in the world. Talking about Pride Month, the actress shared with ETimes TV that she had started an initiative for transgenders in the country and has been closely associated with it. She said, “When I got in touch with them, I realised they are going through a really hard time during the pandemic. Many of them are struggling for their livelihood.” She added that she has started the drive to assist the trans community and that she wants to do her bit for them. 

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared that the show changed her outlook on the transgender community. Rubina said that in her school days she kept her distance from them. She said, “As a society, it is our fault that we do not give proper information about their community to our kids.” She added how her perspective has changed and that she would like to be a part of the Pride parade in Mumbai next year. The beautiful actress said that she hopes that we reach a point where we don't need a month to dedicate to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Also read- VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik dances to her heart's content post the workout session; Fans call her the ‘dancing queen’

Credits :Times of India

