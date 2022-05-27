Rubina Dilaik tells all the tips she got from hubby Abhinav Shukla for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in India's famous reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla. Next, Rubina will be seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an interview with Indian Express, she revealed the tips her husband and former contestant of the reality show Abhinav Shukla gave her before she flew off to South Africa, the venue of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

While talking to the news portal, the actress said that they both have their own expertise as he is strong in something while she has her own strengths. “There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.” She also talked about why she opted for the reality show and said, “I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”

Some of the confirmed names for this upcoming season include Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Pratik Sehajpal, among a few others.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rohit Shetty will take off to Cape Town, South Africa.

“Rohit along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th and will be there for approximately 55 days- till the mid of July. All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show,” informs a source close to the development. All the celebrity contestants are also training in their own way, as a part of their prep for the show.

